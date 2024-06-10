Coalition and continuity in Modi 3.0

NEW DELHI: PRIME Minister Narendra Modi returned to power on Sunday with almost all his top-ranked ministers, giving a clear indication that he will take forward the policies and agendas set in the NDA-II government. However, the Modi 3.0 government will have to take its coalition partners along.
President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office and secrecy to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his 72-member cabinet comprising 30 cabinet ministers, 5 ministers with independent charge, and 36 ministers of state at the forecourts of the Rashtrapti Bhavan. The event was attended by about 8,000 guests, which included specially invited foreign dignitaries.
With the oath taken for a third consecutive term, Modi also became the first non-Congress leader and the second PM after Jawaharlal Nehru to remain in power for three consecutive terms. Dressed in a white kurta with a matching blue-colured jacket, Modi took the oath in Hindi as the head of NDA-III government.
After Modi, Rajnath Singh, who was the defence minister in the previous government, was administered the oath of office. Amit Shah, home minister in the previous government, was the next to be sworn in. Nitin Gadkari and J P Nadda followed next.
In the 2024 general election, the BJP did not achieve its target of winning of 370 Lok Sabha seats on its own as it got only 240 while the NDA as a whole won 293 seats.
After taking oath, PM Modi said his government will continue working for 140 crore Indians and fulfil their dreams.
Notably, Modi dropped three senior leaders — Anurag Thakur (elected but not inducted), Smriti Irani (lost the election), and Rajeev Chandrasekhar (lost) — though there were speculation they might be included in the cabinet.
Among the 30 cabinet ministers who took the oath included Nirmala Sitharaman, S Jaishankar, Piyush Goyal, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Hardeep Puri, Giriraj Singh, Dr Jitendra Singh, Ram Das Athawale, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arjun Meghawal, Bhupendra Yadav, Mansukh Mandaviya, Sarbananda Sonowal, Kiren Rijiju, G Kishan Reddy, Nityanand Rai, Dharamendra Pradhan, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Pralhad Joshi, Virendra Kumar, S P Singh Baghel, L Murugan, and Anupriya Patel.
Among the new faces are Suresh Gopi and George Kurian from Kerala; Ajay Tamta (Uttarakhand); Shantanu Thakur and Sukanta Majumdar (West Bengal); C R Patil (Gujarat); Raj Bhushan Chaudhary and Ramnath Thakur (Bihar), among others.