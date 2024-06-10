Coalition and continuity in Modi 3.0

With the oath taken for a third consecutive term, Modi also became the first non-Congress leader and the second PM after Jawaharlal Nehru to remain in power for three consecutive terms. Dressed in a white kurta with a matching blue-colured jacket, Modi took the oath in Hindi as the head of NDA-III government.

After Modi, Rajnath Singh, who was the defence minister in the previous government, was administered the oath of office. Amit Shah, home minister in the previous government, was the next to be sworn in. Nitin Gadkari and J P Nadda followed next.

In the 2024 general election, the BJP did not achieve its target of winning of 370 Lok Sabha seats on its own as it got only 240 while the NDA as a whole won 293 seats.