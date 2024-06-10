Delhi L-G meets Atishi, Bharadwaj over water shortage issue, assures help

NEW DELHI: Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Monday said Lt Governor VK Saxena assured them that he would talk to the Haryana government to ensure that the national capital's share of 1,050 cusecs water is released in the Munak canal.

Atishi and her Cabinet colleague Saurabh Bharadwaj met Saxena over the water shortage in the national capital.

The Delhi government has during the past fortnight repeatedly accused Haryana of not releasing the national capital's share of water.

Atishi said, "The water level in the Wazirabad barrage has gone down and less water is coming from the Munak canal. We have requested the Lt Governor to talk to the Haryana government about releasing more water in the Munak canal. Seven treatment plants of Delhi depend on the Munak canal for water. The Lt Governor has assured us that he would talk to the Haryana government," she said.

Atishi said they also spoke to Saxena about vacant posts in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

"The DJB CEO also holds charge of two other critical departments -- GST and Public Works department. He (Saxena) has assured us that he will appoint an officer who will solely hold the charge of DJB CEO. Apart from that, there is no member (finance), member (drainage) in the DJB. We have raised the issue in the last six months with the Lt Governor but appointments have not been made," the senior AAP leader said.

"He (Saxena) has assured us that he will address the issue within one or two days," Atishi added.