Modi 3.0: Representation from across states, sections, and classes

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s new cabinet reflects a pan-India presence as it has representation from across 24 states and Union territories. The ministers belong to various sections, classes, and backgrounds.

Though the BJP did not fare well in Uttar Pradesh, the representation of ministers from this state is at 9 – higher than other states and UTs. Bihar has 8 ministers, Maharashtra and Gujaraat have 6 ministers each, while Karnataka has 5.

As assembly elections in Bihar is in 2025 and BJP with JDU and other local allies is aiming to win big in assembly elections, the state was given 8 ministers spread across its allies JDU, LJP and HAM.

Out of the 72 ministers inducted in the cabinet, 43 ministers have more than 3 terms in the ministry while 39 are with past ministerial experiences. Thirty-four have already served in state legislatures. Notably, 23 ministers inducted in the third term cabinet of Modi government have experience in working as ministers in states and 27 are from OBC, 10 from Scheduled Castes, and five from Scheduled Tribes.

Among the most notable inductions are Suresh Gopi and George Kurian from Left-ruled Kerala, where the BJP managed to open its account this time.