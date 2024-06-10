SC slams Delhi govt for not rectifying defects in its water woes plea

The Supreme Court on Monday slammed the Delhi government for not rectifying the defects in its plea seeking a direction to Haryana to release the surplus water provided by Himachal Pradesh to the national capital, saying, "Do not take us for granted."
A two-judge vacation bench of the top court, led by Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice Prasanna B Varale, after being apprised by the registry that the Delhi government's affidavits were having defects and thereby the registry could not so far, accepted the affidavit so far.
"Why have you not cured the defect? We will even dismiss the petition, however important your (Delhi government) case may be. Even on the last date of hearing also, this was pointed out and you did not remove the defect so far. Don't take the court proceedings for granted," the vacation bench strongly remarked against the Delhi government.
The Delhi government had moved the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Haryana and Himachal Pradesh governments for getting additional water keeping in view the severe water woes faced by it.
During the course of the hearing today, the apex court also said it wanted to read the file first. "There was so much reporting in media and if we did not read files, then the media reports can impress us and that is not a good thing. List it day after tomorrow so all the reports etc. are on record," the court said and fixed the case for further hearing on June 12.
The Supreme Court on Thursday had directed the Himachal Pradesh government to release 137 cusecs of surplus water to the national capital on Friday and Haryana to facilitate its flow, after noting that the acute shortage of drinking water has become an "existential problem" in Delhi.
"There should be no politics over water," said a two-judge vacation bench of the top court, led by Justice P K Mishra and Justice K V Viswanathan, noting that the Himachal Pradesh government is willing to release 137 cusecs of surplus water available with it for Delhi.
Water Minister of Delhi Atishi had filed the petition before the top court saying that the filing of “this petition has been necessitated by an acute heat wave and an issuance of a red alert in the NCT, with temperatures soaring to a record-breaking high of 52.9 degrees Celsius."
Earlier on June 1, the Supreme Court had asked the Upper Yamuna River Board to convene an emergency meeting of all the concerned stakeholder states to resolve the water crisis faced by the residents of Delhi, amidst a sweltering heatwave leading to water shortage in the National Capital.
The Delhi govt had made the Centre, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh as parties to the case filed by it in the top court. As per many reports, a lot of areas in Delhi including Chanakyapuri's Sanjay Camp, Geeta colony in East Delhi, Patel Nagar, various North and South Delhi parts, Mehrauli and Chhatarpur and others facing acute water shortages. Many people in these areas failed to get even the minimum water, although they stood in queues to get at least a bucket of water. In its petition, the Delhi government said that the need for water for people in the city has increased amid sweltering heat and a severe heat wave.
"Delhi's need for water has increased in the scorching heat. It is everyone's responsibility to fulfil the needs of the country's capital," the petition said.
Even Delhi's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had ordered a fine of Rs 2,000 on wastage of water and formed 200 teams to enforce the penalty on those who allegedly waste water.
The temperatures in Delhi almost touched 50 degrees Celsius and people are unable to get any relief so far, as the South West monsoon is not likely to hit Delhi before June 20-25.
"Access to water is one of the basic human rights; water is essential for sustenance, access to water also forms essential component of guarantee of dignity and quality of life guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution," the plea said.
It also added that the unprecedented surge in temperature has triggered extraordinary and excessive demand for water, which is not being met by supply from neighboring states, thereby precipitating a full-fledged water and sanitation crisis.
Since Himachal Pradesh does not share a physical boundary with Delhi, this water needs to be released to the national capital through Wazirabad barrage, which is located in Delhi, the AAP government said in its petition.
“Access to water is one of the basic human rights of an individual. Not only is water essential for sustenance, but access to water also forms an essential component of the guarantee of dignity and a quality of life guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution. The current water crisis, which may only get worse given peak summers and ongoing water shortage, violates the right to a dignified and quality life of the people of the NCT of Delhi, who are unable to access even adequate clean drinking water,” the Delhi government said in its petition before the Supreme Court.
“This unprecedented surge in temperature, during the dry, arid summer, has triggered an extraordinary and excessive demand for water, which is not being met by supply from the neighboring states, thereby precipitating a full-fledged water and sanitation crisis,” the plea said.
The Kejriwal government further argued in its petition before the top court that “Due to this increased demand, which will continue till the end of June, which is when the monsoon begins in the NCT, the water levels of the Wazirabad barrage have been critically reduced, which has resulted in water shortage, putting the health and well-being of the 25 million residents of the NCT of Delhi at grave risk.”
The plea said that "the petitioner (Delhi) Govt has already devised a solution to meet the increased demand for water in the national capital — the State of Himachal Pradesh, Respondent No. 2, has agreed to share its surplus water with Delhi, as per a pre-existing MOU signed in 2019."