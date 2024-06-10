SC slams Delhi govt for not rectifying defects in its water woes plea

The Supreme Court on Monday slammed the Delhi government for not rectifying the defects in its plea seeking a direction to Haryana to release the surplus water provided by Himachal Pradesh to the national capital, saying, "Do not take us for granted."

A two-judge vacation bench of the top court, led by Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice Prasanna B Varale, after being apprised by the registry that the Delhi government's affidavits were having defects and thereby the registry could not so far, accepted the affidavit so far.

"Why have you not cured the defect? We will even dismiss the petition, however important your (Delhi government) case may be. Even on the last date of hearing also, this was pointed out and you did not remove the defect so far. Don't take the court proceedings for granted," the vacation bench strongly remarked against the Delhi government.

The Delhi government had moved the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Haryana and Himachal Pradesh governments for getting additional water keeping in view the severe water woes faced by it.

During the course of the hearing today, the apex court also said it wanted to read the file first. "There was so much reporting in media and if we did not read files, then the media reports can impress us and that is not a good thing. List it day after tomorrow so all the reports etc. are on record," the court said and fixed the case for further hearing on June 12.

The Supreme Court on Thursday had directed the Himachal Pradesh government to release 137 cusecs of surplus water to the national capital on Friday and Haryana to facilitate its flow, after noting that the acute shortage of drinking water has become an "existential problem" in Delhi.