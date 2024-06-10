Shivraj, Jyotiraditya among 5 ministers picked from MP

BHOPAL: Five days after the ruling BJP swept all 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh, five newly-elected LS members from the state made it to Modi 3.0 council of ministers on Sunday.

All the five MPs are multiple time LS members, including former CM and sixth-time MP from Vidisha Shivraj Singh Chouhan, fourth-time MP from Tikamgarh(SC) seat Dr Virendra Kumar Khatik, fifth-time MP from Guna Jyotiraditya Scindia, second-time MPs from Dhar(ST) and Betul(ST) seat Savitri Thakur and Durga Das Uike respectively.

On expected lines, Chouhan (BJP’s longest serving CM in the country) who won by a massive 8.21 lakh margin from Vidisha, made it to the union cabinet for the first time. His ascendency to union cabinet minister within six months of being replaced as CM by Dr Mohan Yadav, meant the fulfilment of PM Modi’s two month-old promise of taking him to Delhi for important assignment.

Sixty-five-year-old Chouhan may possibly get the agriculture or women and child development portfolio. wo other entrants from MP in the union cabinet, 70-year-old Dr Virendra Kumar and 52-year-old Jyotiraditya Scindia were both ministers in the Modi 2.0 regime also.