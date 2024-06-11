After another clean sweep, BJP attains ’23 goal of ‘200 paar’ in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: Ahead of the 2023 assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, the BJP gave the 200-plus slogan targeting to win over 200 of the 230 seats in the central Indian state. The party which won 163 seats against the Congress’s 66, however, fell 37 seats short of its target, despite increasing its vote share by more than 7% compared to the 2018 state elections.
The unfulfilled 200-plus target, however, was fulfilled by the BJP six months later, by leading in 207 out of the 230 assembly segments, to ultimately sweep all 29 Lok Sabha seats in the recently concluded national elections. The 207 assembly segments where the BJP led in the 2024 LS polls, included those 50 assembly seats, which were among the 63 seats that were won by the Congress in the state elections six months back.
The prominent among these 50 assembly segments, included Harda, Barwani, Badnawar, Ater, Amarpatan, Gwalior-Rural, Ashok Nagar, Pohri, Datia, Paraswada and Malhara seats from where ministers of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan 4.0 government had suffered shock defeats in the 2023 state elections.
Two newly elected MPs – fifth-time winner Ganesh Singh and seventh-time winner Faggan Singh Kulaste – who lost the 2023 assembly polls, managed to reverse that trend by leading from the same assembly segments, Satna and Niwas-ST respectively in the 2024 national polls.
It also included Congress citadels, like Kasrawad (pocket-borough of ex-deputy CM Late Subash Yadav and his minister son Sachin Yadav), Bhikangaon, Jhabua, Jobat, Tarana and Dindori. However, despite this stellar show, the saffron party also trailed in some assembly segments (won in 2023 state elections) behind the Congress, including Pansemal, Sabalgarh, Bhitarwar, Sewda, Burhanpur, Sihawal and Shahpura.
And the ruling party not just stayed behind the Congress in some assembly segments (won in 2023 state elections) in this LS polls, but in at least nine assembly segments, the 2023 polls lead of current MP ministers was cut down drastically.
The nine seats where the party’s 2023 state elections was reduced in the recent Lok Sabha polls, particularly included Dimani seat which is currently held by Vidhan Sabha Speaker and ex-union minister Narendra Singh Tomar. The assembly seats currently held by the ministers of current government, included Gadarwara, Raigaon-SC, Ratlam City among others.