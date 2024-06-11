After another clean sweep, BJP attains ’23 goal of ‘200 paar’ in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: Ahead of the 2023 assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, the BJP gave the 200-plus slogan targeting to win over 200 of the 230 seats in the central Indian state. The party which won 163 seats against the Congress’s 66, however, fell 37 seats short of its target, despite increasing its vote share by more than 7% compared to the 2018 state elections.

The unfulfilled 200-plus target, however, was fulfilled by the BJP six months later, by leading in 207 out of the 230 assembly segments, to ultimately sweep all 29 Lok Sabha seats in the recently concluded national elections. The 207 assembly segments where the BJP led in the 2024 LS polls, included those 50 assembly seats, which were among the 63 seats that were won by the Congress in the state elections six months back.

The prominent among these 50 assembly segments, included Harda, Barwani, Badnawar, Ater, Amarpatan, Gwalior-Rural, Ashok Nagar, Pohri, Datia, Paraswada and Malhara seats from where ministers of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan 4.0 government had suffered shock defeats in the 2023 state elections.

Two newly elected MPs – fifth-time winner Ganesh Singh and seventh-time winner Faggan Singh Kulaste – who lost the 2023 assembly polls, managed to reverse that trend by leading from the same assembly segments, Satna and Niwas-ST respectively in the 2024 national polls.