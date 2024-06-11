Heatwave likely to return, IMD issues alert

NEW DELHI: An expected last spell of heatwave of this summer is about to make a comeback in northwest and east India this week. The heatwave will peak between June 12 and 15 and can last up to June 20, the IMD has cautioned. It has issued a red alert to all age groups to take precautions against heat-related illnesses and heat stroke.

Scientists say sluggish monsoon advancement towards central and north India is major reason behind the heatwave’s return. According to IMD scientists, most stations in Delhi, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, UP and east Rajasthan will experience maximum temperatures in the range of 44-48°C and up to 45°C in Punjab, Chandigarh, Bihar and Jharkhand.

The IMD predicts heat wave conditions in some pockets of Jammu division, Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh-Delhi, Jharkhand, Odisha in the next five days. Himachal and Madhya Pradesh will experience severe heatwaves during June 12-14; Uttarakhand (June 11-14), and Rajasthan (June 12-13). Warm nights may prevail over isolated pockets of east MP.