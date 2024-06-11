INTERVIEW | BJP will try to cobble up numbers independent of its two main allies: Omar Abdullah cautions TDP, JD(U)

"I think the INDIA bloc very sensibly accepted the mandate of the people which is that it is not in favour of Prime Minister Modi (but) it is for an alternative. (However), that alternative is not immediately visible but we will keep that option open," he added.

Asked about the gains made by the opposition in key states like Uttar Pradesh, Abdullah said it was due to a mix of factors like anti-incumbency and internal power tussle within the BJP.

"I think it is a combination of both anti-incumbency and infighting .... and arrogance that played a part. It is no secret that there is a sort of tussle within the BJP as to who comes after Prime Minister Modi. The prime minister has a self-imposed age limit of 75 (years) which they have now said will be relaxed in his case. But if it is not so, isn't then two years down the line you are looking for the other prime minister? I think one of the victims in this matter was the former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh (Shivraj Singh Chouhan). It's no secret that he was not allowed to be the chief minister so that he would not be a threat in future leadership battles," he said.