Modi 3.0 Cabinet full list: No changes in Top 4, boost for NDA allies

Narendra Modi, takes oath as the Prime Minister of India for the third consecutive term.(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Senior BJP leader and former defence minister Rajnath Singh takes oath as Union minister on Sunday in Modi government 3.0.(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Amit Shah, senior BJP leader and former Union Home Minister is selected in the Cabinet.(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Nitin Gadkari, prominent BJP leader from the Nagpur constituency in Maharashtra and the former Minister of Road Transport and Highways, taking oath as the Cabinet Minister.(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Jagat Prakash Nadda, BJP President from Chhattisgarh, swearing-in as a Cabinet Minister.(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and four-time MP, takes oath as a Cabinet Minister.(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance minister in the previous NDA government, takes oath as a Cabinet Minister.(Photo | ANI)
Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, a diplomat and External Affairs Minister in the last NDA government, takes oath as a Cabinet Minister.(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Manohar Lal Khattar, BJP leader from Haryana, takes oath as a cabinet minister.(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
H. D. Kumaraswamy, prominent JD(S) leader and former Karnataka CM, takes oath as a Cabinet Minister.(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
BJP MP Piyush Goyal takes oath as minister at the swearing-in ceremony of new Union government.(Photo | PTI)
Dharmendra Pradhan, BJP leader from Odisha who served as the Minister of Education in the previous NDA government, takes oath as a Cabinet Minister.(Photo | ANI)
Chief Jitan Ram Manjhi takes oath as minister at the swearing-in ceremony of new Union government.(Photo | PTI)
Janata Dal (United) MP Lalan Singh takes oath as minister at the swearing-in ceremony of new Union government.(Photo | PTI)
Assam BJP MP Sarbananda Sonowal takes oath as minister at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Union government.(Photo | PTI)
Dr. Virendra Kumar, a BJP leader from Madhya Pradesh, the Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment In the previous NDA government, takes oath as a Cabinet Minister.(Photo | ANI)
TDP leader Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu takes oath as minister at the swearing-in ceremony of new Union government.(Photo | PTI)
Pralhad Joshi, BJP leader from Karnataka, representing the Dharwad constituency, takes oath as a Cabinet Minister.(Photo | ANI)
BJP leader Jual Oram takes oath as minister at the swearing-in ceremony of new Union government.(Photo | PTI)
BJP MP Giriraj Singh takes oath as minister at the swearing-in ceremony of new Union government.(Photo | PTI)
BJP leader Ashwini Vaishnaw takes oath as minister at the swearing-in ceremony of new Union government.(Photo | PTI)
Jyotiraditya M.Scindia, a five-time Lok Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh, takes oath as a Cabinet Minister.(Photo | ANI)
Bhupender Yadav, who was in the Union Cabinet as Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, takes oath as a Cabinet Minister.(Photo | ANI)
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, three-time MP from Jodhpur constituency, takes oath as a Cabinet Minister.(Photo | ANI)
Annpurna Devi,
second-time MP from Kodarma constituency of Jharkhand takes oath as the Cabinet Minister.(Photo | ANI)
BJP leader Kiren Rijiju takes oath as minister, at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Union government.(Photo | PTI)
President Droupadi Murmu administers the oath of office to BJP leader Hardeep Singh Puri, at the swearing-in ceremony.(Photo | PTI)
Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, who held the post of Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilizers in the previous NDA government, takes oath as the Cabinet Minister.
(Photo | ANI)
G. Kishan Reddy, second-time MP from the Secunderabad constituency of Telangana, takes oath as the Cabinet Minister.(Photo | ANI)
Chirag Paswan, president of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), takes oath as the Cabinet Minister.(Photo | PTI)
C R Patil, Gujarat state president and fourth-time MP from Navsari constituency, takes oath as the Cabinet Minister.
(Photo | PTI)
Rao Inderjit Singh, a six-term MP, takes oath as MoS (Independent Charge).(Photo | X / Rao Inderjit Singh)
Dr. Jitendra Singh, the first leader from Jammu and Kashmir to remain a minister in the Union government for a third consecutive term, takes oath as MoS (Independent Charge).(Photo | YouTube Sansad TV)
Arjun Ram Meghwal, the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice in the outgoing Narendra Modi government, takes oath as MoS (Independent Charge).(Photo | ANI)
Jadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao of Shiv Sena, takes oath as MoS (Independent Charge).(Photo | X / Lok Poll)
RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary takes oath as minister, being administered by President Droupadi Murmu, at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Union government.(Photo | PTI)
Jitin Prasada, a two-term MP and a sitting minister in the Uttar Pradesh government in the Pilibhit constituency takes oath as MoS.(Photo | AajTak)
Shripad Yesso Naik is a six-time MP from North Goa and was first elected to Lok Sabha in 1999, takes oath as MoS.(Photo | YouTube / DD India)
Pankaj Chaudhary, who held the position of MoS (Finance) in the second Modi Ministry from Jharkhand Maharajganj constituency, taking oath as a MoS.(Photo | X / Keshav Prasad Maurya)
Krishan Pal, former Minister of Transport in the Haryana Government and BJP state president takes oath as a MoS.(Photo | X / Krishan Pal Gurjar)
Ramdas Athawale, Chief of the Republican Party of India (Athawale) from Maharashtra, takes oath as MoS.(Photo | YouTube / DD India)
Ram Nath Thakur, a two-time Rajya Sabha MP, takes oath as MoS.(Photo | YouTube Sansad TV)
Third time MP from Ujiarpur, Nityanand Rai, taking oath as MoS. (Photo | Jagran)
Anupriya Patel, former Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, takes oath as a MoS. (Photo | X / Anupriya Patel)
TDP MP Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar takes oath as the Union Minister of State in New Delhi (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
The former member of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly and a first-timer in the Parliament, V. Somanna takes oath. (Photo | YouTube / DD India)
Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel, former cabinet minister in the first Yogi Adityanath government takes oath as the Union Minister of State for the second time. (Photo | YiuTube / DD India)
Shobha Karandlaje, the first-ever woman MP from Bengaluru, previously won from Udupi-Chikmagalur constituency in the 2014 and 2018 Lok Sabha elections, takes oath as MoS.(Photo | AajTak)
Kirti Vardhan Singh, five-time Lok Sabha MP secured, takes oath as a MoS.(Photo | PTI)
B. L. Verma, currently the vice president of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh and the national vice president of BJP OBC Morcha, takes oath as MoS.(Photo | YouTube / DD India)
Shantanu Thakur, head of the All India Matua Mahasangha, takes oath as MoS.(Photo | X / Shantanu Thakur)
President Droupadi Murmu administers oath of office to BJP MP Suresh Gopi as minister, at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Union government.(Photo | PTI)
Dr. L Murugan, former Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, takes oath as MoS.(Photo | YouTube / DD India)
Ajay Tamta, third-time Lok Sabha MP from Almora, takes oath as MoS.(Photo | PTI)
Bandi Sanjay Kumar, BJP’s national general secretary, takes oath as MoS.(Photo | X / Bandi Sanjay Kumar)
Kamlesh Paswan, the four-time MP, takes oath as Mos. (Photo | YouTube / DD India)
Bhagirath Choudhary, a first-time MP from Ajmer, takes oath as MoS.(Photo | YouTube / DD India)
Satish Chandra Dubey, a Rajya Sabha MP, takes oath as MoS.(Photo | YouTube / DD India)
Sanjay Seth, two-time MP from Ranchi constituency, takes oath as MoS.(Photo | YouTube / DD India)
Ravneet Singha from Punjab, Ludhiana Constituency,
takes oath as MoS.(Photo | YouTube / DD India)
Durgadas Uikey, takes oath for a second consecutive term as MoS.(Photo | YouTube / DD India)
BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar takes oath as minister at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Union government.(Photo | PTI)
President Droupadi Murmu administers the oath of office to BJP leader Raksha Khadse during the swearing-in ceremony of new Union government.(Photo | PTI)
After winning the polls in 2014, being denied a ticket in 2019 and holding several state and national posts, Thakurwas sworn in as a MoS.(Photo | YouTube / DD India)
First-timer Tokhan Sahu’s induction as MoS shows BJP’s emphasis on the OBC Sahu community.
(Photo | YouTube / DD India)
Raj Bhushan Choudhary from Bihar, Muzaffararpur constituency, takes oath as a first-time MoS.(Photo | YouTube / DD India)
Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma from Andhra Pradesh, Narsapuram constituency, takes oath as a first-time MoS.(Photo | YouTube / DD India)
BJP leader Harsh Malhotra takes oath as minister at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Union government.(Photo | PTI)
Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya is one of the seven women MPs selected in the Cabinet, akes oath as a first-time MoS.(Photo | YouTube / Sansad TV)
Murlidhar Mohol, first-time MP from Pune constituency, takes oath as MoS.(Photo | X / Murlidhar Mohol)
BJP leader George Kurian takes oath as minister at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Union government.(Photo | PTI)
BJP leader Pabitra Margherita takes oath as minister at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Union government.(Photo | PTI)