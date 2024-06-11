Nation

Modi 3.0 Cabinet full list: No changes in Top 4, boost for NDA allies

With several cabinet ministers retaining their positions, here is the full list of the 72 Union Ministers along with Narendra Modi who took oath on June 9.
The elected Cabinet ministers of the NDA Government
Narendra Modi, takes oath as the Prime Minister of India for the third consecutive term.
Senior BJP leader and former defence minister Rajnath Singh takes oath as Union minister on Sunday in Modi government 3.0.
Amit Shah, senior BJP leader and former Union Home Minister is selected in the Cabinet.
Nitin Gadkari, prominent BJP leader from the Nagpur constituency in Maharashtra and the former Minister of Road Transport and Highways, taking oath as the Cabinet Minister.
Jagat Prakash Nadda, BJP President from Chhattisgarh, swearing-in as a Cabinet Minister.
Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and four-time MP, takes oath as a Cabinet Minister.
Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance minister in the previous NDA government, takes oath as a Cabinet Minister.
Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, a diplomat and External Affairs Minister in the last NDA government, takes oath as a Cabinet Minister.
Manohar Lal Khattar, BJP leader from Haryana, takes oath as a cabinet minister.
H. D. Kumaraswamy, prominent JD(S) leader and former Karnataka CM, takes oath as a Cabinet Minister.
BJP MP Piyush Goyal takes oath as minister at the swearing-in ceremony of new Union government.
Dharmendra Pradhan, BJP leader from Odisha who served as the Minister of Education in the previous NDA government, takes oath as a Cabinet Minister.
Chief Jitan Ram Manjhi takes oath as minister at the swearing-in ceremony of new Union government.
Janata Dal (United) MP Lalan Singh takes oath as minister at the swearing-in ceremony of new Union government.
Assam BJP MP Sarbananda Sonowal takes oath as minister at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Union government.
Dr. Virendra Kumar, a BJP leader from Madhya Pradesh, the Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment In the previous NDA government, takes oath as a Cabinet Minister.
TDP leader Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu takes oath as minister at the swearing-in ceremony of new Union government.
Pralhad Joshi, BJP leader from Karnataka, representing the Dharwad constituency, takes oath as a Cabinet Minister.
BJP leader Jual Oram takes oath as minister at the swearing-in ceremony of new Union government.
BJP MP Giriraj Singh takes oath as minister at the swearing-in ceremony of new Union government.
BJP leader Ashwini Vaishnaw takes oath as minister at the swearing-in ceremony of new Union government.
Jyotiraditya M.Scindia, a five-time Lok Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh, takes oath as a Cabinet Minister.
Bhupender Yadav, who was in the Union Cabinet as Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, takes oath as a Cabinet Minister.
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, three-time MP from Jodhpur constituency, takes oath as a Cabinet Minister.
Annpurna Devi, second-time MP from Kodarma constituency of Jharkhand takes oath as the Cabinet Minister.
BJP leader Kiren Rijiju takes oath as minister, at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Union government.
President Droupadi Murmu administers the oath of office to BJP leader Hardeep Singh Puri, at the swearing-in ceremony.
Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, who held the post of Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilizers in the previous NDA government, takes oath as the Cabinet Minister.
G. Kishan Reddy, second-time MP from the Secunderabad constituency of Telangana, takes oath as the Cabinet Minister.
Chirag Paswan, president of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), takes oath as the Cabinet Minister.
C R Patil, Gujarat state president and fourth-time MP from Navsari constituency, takes oath as the Cabinet Minister.
Rao Inderjit Singh, a six-term MP, takes oath as MoS (Independent Charge).
Dr. Jitendra Singh, the first leader from Jammu and Kashmir to remain a minister in the Union government for a third consecutive term, takes oath as MoS (Independent Charge).
Arjun Ram Meghwal, the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice in the outgoing Narendra Modi government, takes oath as MoS (Independent Charge).
Jadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao of Shiv Sena, takes oath as MoS (Independent Charge).
RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary takes oath as minister, being administered by President Droupadi Murmu, at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Union government.
Jitin Prasada, a two-term MP and a sitting minister in the Uttar Pradesh government in the Pilibhit constituency takes oath as MoS.
Shripad Yesso Naik is a six-time MP from North Goa and was first elected to Lok Sabha in 1999, takes oath as MoS.
Pankaj Chaudhary, who held the position of MoS (Finance) in the second Modi Ministry from Jharkhand Maharajganj constituency, taking oath as a MoS.
Krishan Pal, former Minister of Transport in the Haryana Government and BJP state president takes oath as a MoS.
Ramdas Athawale, Chief of the Republican Party of India (Athawale) from Maharashtra, takes oath as MoS.
Ram Nath Thakur, a two-time Rajya Sabha MP, takes oath as MoS.
Third time MP from Ujiarpur, Nityanand Rai, taking oath as MoS.
Anupriya Patel, former Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, takes oath as a MoS.
TDP MP Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar takes oath as the Union Minister of State in New Delhi
The former member of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly and a first-timer in the Parliament, V. Somanna takes oath.
Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel, former cabinet minister in the first Yogi Adityanath government takes oath as the Union Minister of State for the second time.
Shobha Karandlaje, the first-ever woman MP from Bengaluru, previously won from Udupi-Chikmagalur constituency in the 2014 and 2018 Lok Sabha elections, takes oath as MoS.
Kirti Vardhan Singh, five-time Lok Sabha MP secured, takes oath as a MoS.
B. L. Verma, currently the vice president of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh and the national vice president of BJP OBC Morcha, takes oath as MoS.
Shantanu Thakur, head of the All India Matua Mahasangha, takes oath as MoS.
President Droupadi Murmu administers oath of office to BJP MP Suresh Gopi as minister, at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Union government.
Dr. L Murugan, former Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, takes oath as MoS.
Ajay Tamta, third-time Lok Sabha MP from Almora, takes oath as MoS.
Bandi Sanjay Kumar, BJP’s national general secretary, takes oath as MoS.
Kamlesh Paswan, the four-time MP, takes oath as Mos.
Bhagirath Choudhary, a first-time MP from Ajmer, takes oath as MoS.
Satish Chandra Dubey, a Rajya Sabha MP, takes oath as MoS.
Sanjay Seth, two-time MP from Ranchi constituency, takes oath as MoS.
Ravneet Singha from Punjab, Ludhiana Constituency, takes oath as MoS.
Durgadas Uikey, takes oath for a second consecutive term as MoS.
BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar takes oath as minister at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Union government.
President Droupadi Murmu administers the oath of office to BJP leader Raksha Khadse during the swearing-in ceremony of new Union government.
After winning the polls in 2014, being denied a ticket in 2019 and holding several state and national posts, Thakurwas sworn in as a MoS.
First-timer Tokhan Sahu’s induction as MoS shows BJP’s emphasis on the OBC Sahu community.
Raj Bhushan Choudhary from Bihar, Muzaffararpur constituency, takes oath as a first-time MoS.
Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma from Andhra Pradesh, Narsapuram constituency, takes oath as a first-time MoS.
BJP leader Harsh Malhotra takes oath as minister at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Union government.
Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya is one of the seven women MPs selected in the Cabinet, akes oath as a first-time MoS.
Murlidhar Mohol, first-time MP from Pune constituency, takes oath as MoS.
BJP leader George Kurian takes oath as minister at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Union government.
BJP leader Pabitra Margherita takes oath as minister at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Union government.
