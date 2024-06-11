PM Modi to visit Varanasi on June 18

VARANASI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on June 18 on a day-long visit, said BJP 's Kashi region president Dilip Patel here on Tuesday.

Patel further added that the prime minister will address a farmers' conference here and its venue is being decided. This would be Modi's first visit to his parliamentary constituency after taking oath as Prime Minister for the third time.

After addressing the farmers' conference, the prime minister will offer prayers at the Shri Kashi Vishwanath temple and also participate in Ganga Aarti at the Dashashwamedh Ghat.