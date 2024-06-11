PM’s pep talk to staff: Make it people’s PMO

NEW DELHI: A day after assuming charge, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said his office should become an institution of service and become the “people’s PMO.”

He maintained that the PMO has become a catalytic agent for infusing new energy and dynamism into the system.

When the PM reached his office on Monday, his staff welcomed him by clapping. The first file that he signed related the Kisan Samridhi Nidhi running into Rs 20,000 crore for farmers. “Ours is a government fully committed to Kisan Kalyan.(farmers’ welfare). It is therefore fitting that the first file that I signed on taking charge is related to the farmer welfare,” he said.

After his final OK, the way was paved for the release of Rs 20,000 crore as the 17th installment of PM Kisan Nidhi to reach the bank accounts of 9.3 crore farmers. “We want to keep working even more for the farmers and the agriculture sector in the times to come,” said the PM.

“Our only goal is ‘nation first’ and the only motivation is ‘Viksit Bharat’, Modi told his staff. He told them to set an example in performance. “My every moment is for the country and I have promised the nation to work around-the-clock to achieve the goal of India becoming a developed country by 2047,” he said.

“These elections are a stamp of approval on the efforts of government towards reaching higher goals,” he said, adding that his government meant a new energy of strength and resolve. Highlighting his commitment, the PM said it was not that Modi alone ran the government. “Thousands of minds come together to shoulder various responsibilities. The citizens become witnesses to the magnificence of abilities.”

He told the staff that as a part of a team, they have no time constraints and limits to thinking. “The entire nation has faith in this team and together we will achieve the target of Nation First with one intention of Viksit Bharat 2047.”