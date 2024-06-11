Woman poses as bank official, dupes iron-steel market committee of over Rs 54 crore in Navi Mumbai

THANE: The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against a woman who allegedly posed as an official of a nationalised bank and duped the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Iron & Steel Market Committee of more than Rs 54 crore, an official said on Tuesday.

As per the complaint lodged by an official of the Kalamboli-based committee, a woman approached members and office-bearers posing as a manager of a nationalised bank in Panvel in June 2022.

She gained their trust and lured them to invest the committee's funds in fixed deposits, promising them a high interest rate after submitting a quotation with fake documents, the official said.

The members and office-bearers invested Rs 54.28 crore, and the accused woman issued fake and fabricated receipts for the same, he said.

When the committee sought a refund and interest once the term of the deposits ended, she gave them evasive replies and failed to return the sum, the official said.