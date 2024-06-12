63 cases of use of unfair means, but no paper leak; NEET-UG sanctity not compromised: NTA officials

The matter has also reached the top court which said on Tuesday the sanctity of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG), 2024 has been affected.

The Education Ministry had last week set up a four-member panel to review the grace marks awarded to 1,563 students to compensate them for loss of time due to delay in starting examination at certain centres.

"The panel is yet to submit its report. Depending upon the panel's recommendations, either a retest will be conducted for nearly 1,600 students or an alternate mechanism may be devised to ensure no candidate faces any disadvantage," Singh said.

Asked about allegations of marks inflation which apparently led to 67 candidates scoring 720 out of 720, Singh said 44 candidates received marks on account of revision of answer key of physics and six on account of loss of time.

"Only two candidates who got grace marks have received 718 and 719 marks," he added.

According to NTA officials, the adjustments were aimed to address inconsistencies in NCERT textbooks "which led to getting the full marks for 44 candidates and revision led to increased marks for many candidates, contributing to the high number of perfect scores".

Even as the NEET-UG exam results have gotten embroiled a political slugfest, NTA sources said that the majority of the claims are an attempt to create a "fake narrative" around the exam.

Responding to a video, shared by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, in which a candidate alleges she received a torn OMR sheet via email and that the NTA has given her wrong score (335 instead of 715), the NTA said the paper is still intact and it's a case of forgery on part of the candidate whose actual score is lower than claimed.

"No torn OMR answer sheet was sent from any official NTA email, and the actual OMR is available and not torn. Moreover all results are available online," said an official.

The NTA countered the claims of incorrect result on social media stating, "Regarding the viral video featuring Ms XXX, claiming discrepancies in NEET (UG) 2024 scoring and receiving of torn OMR answer sheet, NTA clarifies that no torn answer sheet was sent via an official NTA ID. OMR answer sheet is intact and scores are accurate as per official records."

Multiple petitions have been filed in high courts and the Supreme Court on diverse allegations right from questioning paper leak to grace marks and significant increase in high scorers.