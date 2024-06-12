BJP, RJD in war of words over portfolio

PATNA: A war of words has started between ruling BJP and opposition RJD over allocation of portfolios among eight ministers from Bihar inducted in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi cabinet.

Union Textiles Minister and BJP firebrand leader Giriraj Singh said that there was a huge possibility of creating jobs in the textiles sector. He said that his ministry was also directly linked with farmers and textile products had also a good export market.

Union Minister also hit back at RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav for his remark that MPs from Bihar had been handed over ‘jhunjhuna’ by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that Tejashwi kept making jingling sound ‘jhunjhuna bajana’ even as he was in charge of five departments for 17 months when the grand alliance was in power.

Singh said that Tejashwi had not done any work when he wa sin power. “Now, Tejashwi is trying to convince people that he had given jobs when he was in power but people have handed over ‘jhunjhuna’ to him during the election,” the BJP MP from Begusarai added.