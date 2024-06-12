Disquiet in BJP as Congress turncoats take oath in Gujarat

AHMEDABAD: Appointment of Congress turncoats as ministers in Gujarat is likely to stoke dissension in the BJP, according to some ruling party leaders. Before the Lok Sabha elections, four Gujarat Congress MLAs and an independent resigned from the assembly and joined the BJP.

The defectors won the by-elections to five assembly seats and were sworn in on Tuesday, raising the BJP’s strength in the 182-member House to 161.

“If the leaders who defected from the Congress to the BJP are appointed as ministers in the Gujarat government, the BJP may face internal opposition,” a ruling party leader said, wishing not to be named.