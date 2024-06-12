Grief grips Jaipur as bodies of J&K terror victims arrive

JAIPUR: The bodies of four people killed in the recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir arrived at the Jaipur railway junction, bringing a wave of grief and anger among the relatives and locals.

The train that returned the bodies was the same one the victims intended to take to reach Jaipur back from Jammu on June 10. The sombre sight of the coffins prompted an outpouring of emotions, with family members mourning the loss of their loved ones. The victims, all related and residents of Chomu near Jaipur, included a two-year-old child named Kittu, his mother Puja, and Puja’s uncle Rajendra Saini and aunt Mamta Saini. Chaos gripped the area when the bodies were brought home.

Enraged by the loss, the community erupted in protest, demanding compensation of Rs 1 crore and a government job for the dependents of the deceased. The protesters declared that the last rites of the victims would not be performed until their demands were met. The people gathered there loudly chanted anti-Pakistan slogans.