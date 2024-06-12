Grief grips Jaipur as bodies of J&K terror victims arrive

JAIPUR: The bodies of four people killed in the recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir arrived at the Jaipur railway junction, bringing a wave of grief and anger among the relatives and locals.
The train that returned the bodies was the same one the victims intended to take to reach Jaipur back from Jammu on June 10. The sombre sight of the coffins prompted an outpouring of emotions, with family members mourning the loss of their loved ones. The victims, all related and residents of Chomu near Jaipur, included a two-year-old child named Kittu, his mother Puja, and Puja’s uncle Rajendra Saini and aunt Mamta Saini. Chaos gripped the area when the bodies were brought home.
Enraged by the loss, the community erupted in protest, demanding compensation of Rs 1 crore and a government job for the dependents of the deceased. The protesters declared that the last rites of the victims would not be performed until their demands were met. The people gathered there loudly chanted anti-Pakistan slogans.
The volatile situation was defused when the authorities agreed to provide a contractual job, a Saras booth, and financial aid of Rs 50 lakh to one of the family members of the deceased. Following the agreement, the bodies were cremated.
The victims’ families recounted that the four had gone to the Vaishno Devi shrine and, after their pilgrimage, went to Jammu for a tour. They had not originally planned to visit Shiv Khori, a pilgrimage point, but decided it on their way. The attack occurred while they were returning from Shiv Khori. During their trip, the family was continuously updating their status on their mobiles, sharing smiling pictures that brought joy to their relatives back home. Their happiness was cut short by the terrorist attack.
Pawan, the child’s father, was also on the bus during the attack and was seriously injured, sustaining a fracture in his hand. He described the harrowing experience to the media. “I did not know from where the bullets were being fired. I was sitting in the middle of the seat. My son was in my lap. He died. My aunt was with me and my uncle was sitting behind. The firing was intense. Then the bus fell into the ditch. I lost consciousness after this.”
Kittu’s second birthday was only 15 days away, and his grandparents were preparing a grant celebration.