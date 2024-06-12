India ranks 129th on global gender gap index, Iceland on top: World Economic Forum

The WEF said India's economic parity score has trended upwards for the past four years.

In the Political Empowerment subindex, India scored within the top-10 on the head-of-state indicator, but its scores for women's representation at the federal level, in ministerial positions (6.9 per cent) and in Parliament (17.2 per cent), remain relatively low, it added.

The WEF said the world has closed 68.5 per cent of the gender gap, but at the current pace, it will take another 134 years -- equivalent to five generations -- to achieve full gender parity. Since last year, the gender gap has closed by 0.1 percentage points.

"Despite some bright spots, the slow and incremental gains highlighted in this year's Global Gender Gap Report underscore the urgent need for a renewed global commitment to achieving gender parity, particularly in economic and political spheres," WEF Managing Director Saadia Zahidi said.

"We cannot wait until 2158 for parity. The time for decisive action is now," she added.

Iceland was followed by Finland, Norway, New Zealand and Sweden in the top five. The UK was ranked 14th, while the USA was at 43rd place.