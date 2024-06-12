Madhya Pradesh okays Rs 24K cr power subsidy, 46K vacancies for health sector

BHOPAL: The Dr Mohan Yadav-led BJP government in Madhya Pradesh, on Tuesday, approved Rs 24,420 crore subsidy on electricity and over 46,000 new vacancies in the health sector.

Tuesday’s state cabinet meeting -- the first after the Lok Sabha polls -- decided to give a government subsidy in electricity rates applicable for 2024-25 that is given by the tariff order of the Electricity Regulatory Commission on March 6, 2024.

The subsidy to consumers of different categories will be provided from the budget of the Energy Department in the financial year 2024-25.

Madhya Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission has determined the electricity rates for the financial year 2024-25, which has become effective from April 1, 2024. This will entail a financial burden of ~24,420 crore in 2024-25.

The cabinet approved creating 46,491 new posts (regular, contractual and outsource) of which 18,653 will be filled in the coming three financial years.

Expenditure of Rs 343.29 crore on these posts was also approved. Remaining 27,838 posts will be filled through the National Health Mission. Approval was also given to fill 607 posts of medical specialists through direct recruitment to provide expert services in the health institutions for improving health indices.

Under the Public Health and Medical Education Department, 50% i.e. 607 posts out of 1,214 vacant posts of seven specialties like anesthesiologist, medical specialist, gynecologist, pediatrician, radiologist, orthopedic specialist, and surgery specialist will be filled through direct recruitment.

Accordingly, permission was given to advertise through the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission to fill the vacant posts. Aiming to protect cattle, the cabinet approved to observe this year as Gauvansh Protection Year (Bovine Protection Year).

Arrangements will be made to ensure that the cattle heads injured in road accidents get immediate treatment. While maintaining that two helicopters are available in the state for free air ambulance service to Ayushman Card holders, the CM informed that MP was the only state where EC used the same service for dealing with emergencies.