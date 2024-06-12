Nirmala Sitharaman assumes charge of Finance Ministry

NEW DELHI: Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday assumed charge of the Finance Ministry for the second consecutive term and is slated to soon present the final Budget for FY '25, that is going to set the tone for the Modi 3.0 government's priorities and direction for Viksit Bharat.

Upon her reaching the North Block office, Sitharaman was greeted by Finance Secretary T V Somanathan and other top officials. Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary was also present. Chaudhary assumed charge on Tuesday evening.

Sitharaman, who is credited with carrying forward second-generation reforms in her last term, would be creating a record by presenting the seventh Budget in a row and sixth full Budget consecutively.

Full Budget for FY '25 is likely to be presented to the newly formed 18th Lok Sabha next month.