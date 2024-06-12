Three women dead, 24 injured as bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

UTTARKASHI: Three women died while 24 were injured when a bus driver lost control over the vehicle and it fell into a gorge near Gangnani on the Gangotri National Highway in Uttarakhand, police said on Wednesday.

According to them, the incident occurred 50 km from Gangnani on Tuesday night.

The bus went out of the driver's control, broke the crash barrier, fell into the gorge and got stuck on a tree before it could hit the bottom, police officials said.

A lot of lives were saved since it got stuck in the tree and did not fall into the Bhagirathi river, an official said.

The bus was going towards Uttarkashi from Gangotri with 27 pilgrims, a police officer said, adding rescue and relief work began promptly and the injured were sent to Uttarkashi District Hospital and Bhatwadi Health Centre.