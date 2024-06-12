Video shows rats roaming in MP govt hospital; authorities order effective pest control

Some social media users have shared the video showing rats roaming around, claiming it to be a ward of the Kamla Raja Hospital, a women and children's medical facility under the government's Gajra Raja Medical College in Gwalior.

The medical college dean, RKS Dhakad, told reporters on Tuesday that he has come to know about the video and has directed the hospital superintendent to take necessary steps to control the problem of rats.

Pest control takes place in the wards but the hospital authorities have been asked to make it more effective so that such a situation does not arise in future. Such things should not happen in a hospital where patients are present, Dhakad added.