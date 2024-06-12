WHO confirms first human case of bird flu in India since 2019

NEW DELHI: A four-year-old boy in West Bengal was infected by the H9N2 strain of the bird flu virus, confirmed the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday. This is the first case of H9N2 or bird flu in India since 2019.

The child was admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit (ICU) of a local hospital due to persistent severe respiratory issues, high fever and abdominal cramps in February, and was discharged three months later after diagnosis and treatment, the WHO said.

The child was exposed to poultry at home and in his surroundings, but there was no known person reporting symptoms of respiratory illness among his family and other contacts.

The patient tested positive for influenza B and adenovirus at the Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory at the local government hospital in February.

On March 3, with a recurrence of severe respiratory distress, he was referred to another government hospital and was admitted to the pediatric ICU and intubated.

Two days later, a nasopharyngeal swab was sent to the Kolkata Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory and tested positive for influenza A (not sub-typed) and rhinovirus. The same sample was sent to the National Influenza Centre at the National Institute of Virology in Pune for subtyping.

On April 26, the sample was sub-typed as influenza A(H9N2) through a real-time polymerase chain reaction.

On May 1, the child was discharged from the hospital with oxygen support.