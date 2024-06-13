Abhishek on sabbatical from politics, cites health issues

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress’ general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, on Wednesday, announced his decision to take a “short hiatus” from political and organisational activities citing health issues.

In his X handle he mentioned “Last year around this time, I had the opportunity to participate in NABOJOWAR Yatra and travelled across West Bengal to understand the issues and challenges faced by people on the ground.

Witnessing firsthand the hardships caused by RISING PRICES and the stoppage of MGNREGA dues deeply affected me.” In response, the AITC organised statewide protests and took the matter to Delhi to fight for people’s rights, he said. The matter was addressed in February, along with increased financial assistance through the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme to help families, Banerjee added.

“I am profoundly grateful to the people of Bengal for their trust and faith in us. The results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections reflect the anger and frustration of the people, especially regarding the neglect of basic housing rights due to the state-centre conflict. We have committed to addressing this by December 31st, and I have already requested the HCM and relevant authorities of GoWB to prioritise this issue,” the AITC leader said.

He added, “In light of some pressing medical reasons, I will take a short hiatus from the organization. This time off will allow me to humbly explore and understand our people’s and community’s needs. I trust that GoWB will act swiftly and leave no stone unturned to ensure justice for those in need.”