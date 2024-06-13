PM Modi prefers to continue with NSA Ajit Doval, Principal Secretary PK Mishra

NEW DELHI: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi deciding to opt for loyalty and experience, the government on Thursday issued orders re-appointing Ajit Doval as the National Security Adviser (NSA) and PK Mishra as the Principal Secretary to the PM.

Since the two posts are co-terminus with the tenure of the Prime Minister, there was need to issue fresh appointment notifications even if they were to continue in their respective offices, officials said.

With their appointments in their respective offices, the two retired bureaucrats have become the longest serving NSA and principal advisors to the Prime Minister respectively.

While Dr Mishra will continue to handle administrative matters and appointments in the PMO, Doval will be handling national security, military affairs and intelligence.

A 1968 batch IPS officer, Doval brings the rare combination of strategic thinking and operational planning to the PM. He is a renowned counter terrorsim expert and an expert on nuclear issues.

PK Mishra is a retired 1972 batch officer, who has been with PM Modi for the past decade after he retired as Agriculture Secretary to the government of India.

Both Dr Mishra and NSA Doval are considered to be the most trusted aides of PM Modi as the two have been associated with him before he became the Prime Minister in 2014. Despite their expertise the two keep a very low profile with NSA Doval totally out of media and interviews.