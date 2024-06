NAGPUR: At least ten workers were injured, three of them seriously, in a blast at an explosive-manufacturing factory near Nagpur city on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The incident took place at Chamundi Explosive Pvt Ltd at Dhamna village under Hingna police station limits, around 25 km from here.

The explosion took place around 1 pm when the workers were packing explosives, said a local police official, adding that more details were awaited.