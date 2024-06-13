BJP likely to gain as Congress tally down in Upper House

NEW DELHI: Even as the Congress managed to nearly double its 2019 tally of 52 seats in the Lok Sabha to 100, it has seen a fall in its numbers in Rajya Sabha after two of its members won the recently concluded general elections.

From 28, the Congress is now reduced to 26 MPs in the Upper House. However, the BJP-led NDA is set to increase its numbers in the Rajya Sabha as it will gain from the 10 vacancies that came up after the polls.

Even as the Congress is vying for the post of Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, it has barely managed to keep the position of LoP in Rajya Sabha, held currently by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge. While Congress members KC Venugopal and Deepender Hooda resigned from Rajya Sabha to contest the Lok Sabha polls, both had two more years to complete their RS terms.

According to rules, to get formal recognition in either Upper or Lower House, the concerned party must have at least 10% of the total strength of the House. A single party has to meet the 10% seat criterion. The minimum requirement for any party to hold the Leader of the Opposition post needs to have at least 25 members. However, former Lok Sabha secretary general PDT Achary says those rules are no longer valid.