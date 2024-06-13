Himachal tells SC it doesn't have surplus water, court asks Delhi govt to approach Yamuna board

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Delhi government to approach the Upper Yamuna River Board (UYRB) for water supply as Himachal Pradesh took a U-turn and told the top court that it did not have surplus water to spare.

A vacation bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Prasanna B Varale asked the Delhi government to submit an application to the UYRB by 5 pm seeking supply of water to the national capital on humanitarian grounds.

The Himachal Pradesh government told the SC that it does not have surplus 136 cusecs of water and withdrew its earlier statement.