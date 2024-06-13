Rajasthan sops to raise student uptake in schools

JAIPUR: Following the lifting of the code of conduct, the newly formed Bhajanlal government in Rajasthan is taking proactive steps to improve education for economically deprived children. To encourage regular attendance and completion of classwork, the Rajasthan School Education Council has announced a new incentive program for students in government schools.

Under this initiative, students will receive a reward of Rs. 20. The awards will be distributed quarterly on Amavasya (New Moon Day) in August, October, and December as part of the newly introduced Community Awareness Day Program.

This event, organized by the Vidyalaya Vikas Samiti, will be held in all primary , upper primary, and senior secondary schools throughout the state. The selection of Amavasya for the program is particularly significant, as it addresses a unique aspect of the local community.