Rajasthan sops to raise student uptake in schools

JAIPUR: Following the lifting of the code of conduct, the newly formed Bhajanlal government in Rajasthan is taking proactive steps to improve education for economically deprived children. To encourage regular attendance and completion of classwork, the Rajasthan School Education Council has announced a new incentive program for students in government schools.
Under this initiative, students will receive a reward of Rs. 20. The awards will be distributed quarterly on Amavasya (New Moon Day) in August, October, and December as part of the newly introduced Community Awareness Day Program.
This event, organized by the Vidyalaya Vikas Samiti, will be held in all primary , upper primary, and senior secondary schools throughout the state. The selection of Amavasya for the program is particularly significant, as it addresses a unique aspect of the local community.
Recognizing that many students in government schools are children of workers, who usually have a holiday on Amavasya in the state, the department aims to involve parents in the prize distribution ceremonies. By witnessing their children receiving awards, it is hoped that parents will encourage their children to stay motivated and engaged in their studies.
If Amavasya falls on a government holiday or Sunday, the program will be rescheduled to another day. The Education Department has allocated a budget to support this initiative. Each school will award five students with a minimum prize of Rs 20, totalling Rs 100 per event. Thus, a budget of Rs 300 has been designated for each school’s quarterly program. Overall, Rs 2,18,20,300 has been allocated for 69,401 schools across the state.
While the initiative has been well-received, there has been some criticism regarding the prize amount. Social and teacher organizations argue that the prize money is insufficient and should be increased to at least Rs 100 to make a meaningful impact. As noted by critics, Rs 20 is barely enough to purchase a basic pen. This initiative comes in the wake of the BJP’s unexpected performance in recent elections.
Despite winning 25 consecutive seats in two Lok Sabha elections, the party managed only 14 seats this time. Additionally, the BJP did not achieve the anticipated success in the assembly elections. Analysts suggest that the Congress party’s public welfare initiatives and support for economically deprived communities played a significant role in this shift.
The BJP’s stance on reservation policies also influenced voter sentiment, particularly among the economically weaker sections. In response, it is believed that the BJP has begun efforts to regain the support of these sections of society. The new incentive program by the Bhajanlal government is seen as a strategic move to address educational disparities and foster greater community involvement in Rajasthan’s government schools.