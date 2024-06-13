Nation

Terror attacks aftermath: Omar Abdullah accuses J-K admin of harassing locals, 'incompetence'

He was commenting on a post by his party National Conference, which claimed that ordinary people were being harassed, detained, and arrested.
National Conference leader Omar AbdullahFile Photo | PTI
SRINAGAR: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Thursday hit out at the Jammu and Kashmir administration for allegedly arresting and harassing people in the aftermath of terror attacks in Jammu region, and asserted that the government would need local population on its side if it wanted to end militancy.

"'If the only tool you have is a hammer, everything looks like a nail'. This incompetent J&K administration only knows how to arrest, detain & harass people. They repeatedly make the same mistakes & still hope for a different outcome. To end militancy you need the local population on your side, not alienated & angry," Abdullah posted on X.

He was commenting on a post by his party National Conference, which claimed that ordinary people were being harassed, detained, and arrested in Chenab valley and Pir Panjal region in the wake of a series of terror attacks over the past few days.

"JKNC has always stood for peace and against extremist forces, having lost thousands of its workers to terror and deeply understanding their pain.

However, the reports from Chenab and Pir Panjal, where ordinary people are being harassed, detained, and arrested, are profoundly distressing.

This must be halted immediately," the party alleged in the post.

