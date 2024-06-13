Terror attacks aftermath: Omar Abdullah accuses J-K admin of harassing locals, 'incompetence'

SRINAGAR: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Thursday hit out at the Jammu and Kashmir administration for allegedly arresting and harassing people in the aftermath of terror attacks in Jammu region, and asserted that the government would need local population on its side if it wanted to end militancy.

"'If the only tool you have is a hammer, everything looks like a nail'. This incompetent J&K administration only knows how to arrest, detain & harass people. They repeatedly make the same mistakes & still hope for a different outcome. To end militancy you need the local population on your side, not alienated & angry," Abdullah posted on X.