Anti-child labour operation: 36 kids rescued from 3 units in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen

BHOPAL: Twenty-five girls and 11 boys were rescued from three factories in Raisen district in Madhya Pradesh on Friday, after which an FIR was registered against the owners of these units for employing child labour, officials said.

The rescue operation of the children working in the three units in the Mandideep industrial area was led by National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) along with police teams and Association for Voluntary Action, also known as Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA), the officials said.

"The factories have been sealed and an FIR has been lodged against their owners. The operation was initiated on a BBA complaint.

The 36 children looked vulnerable, malnourished and sleep-deprived. They were made to work for 12-14 hours every day.

They are in the 15-17 year age group and hail from Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and neighbouring districts in Madhya Pradesh. Most of the rescued girls belonged to nearby tribal areas," the official said.

"The children were produced before the Child Welfare Committee and are being counselled. The three units comprise a bakery producing biscuits and rusks, a food processing establishment as well as a facility making plastic electronic products," he said.

BBA director Manish Sharma said owners of such units are blinded by the greed for cheap and docile labour, with parents falling for fake promises made by traffickers and employers.

Efforts need to be stepped up to implement strict laws that are in place to curb child labour, he added.