Bengal govt issues alert for northern districts after rain wreaks havoc in Sikkim

KOLKATA: Following incessant rainfall causing devastation in neighbouring Sikkim resulting in overflowing of the Teesta river, the West Bengal Irrigation department issued an alert for the northern districts of the state, an official said on Friday.

The release of water from the barrages has resulted in rising the water level of the Teesta and because of that there is a threat of flood in areas on both sides of Teesta in Jalpaiguri district, he said.

Teesta is one of the major rivers of the state, and Jalpaiguri district is in the floodplain of this river.

A barrage across the river was built at Gajoldoba in the district.

Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts in the northern part of West Bengal share borders with Sikkim where rain-triggered landslides left a trail of destruction and six dead people on Thursday.

"The water of Teesta is rising because of the release of water from barrages in Sikkim. Teesta is coming down with great speed and an alert has been issued in this regard. We have taken all precautionary measures. Leaves of all the officials have been cancelled," the official told PTI.

The Jalpaiguri district administration has been using public address system asking inhabitants near the Teesta to move to higher land, he said, adding that the fishermen were advised not to venture into the river.

"In several places, Teesta is almost getting into townships. So much water is coming down from the mountain that it is not possible for the barrage to stop that. As a result, plain lands will be affected. Irrigation department officials have been sent for on-site inspection," he added.