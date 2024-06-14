Chhattisgarh constitutes one-member judicial panel to probe desecration of worship place
RAIPUR: The BJP-led Vishnu Deo Sai government on Friday set up a one-member judicial commission to probe into the vandalisation of a religious symbol ‘Jaitkhamb’ of Satnami community at Amar Gufa near Giroudpuri Dham during the intervening night of May 15-16 this year.
The desecration of the religious site has immensely antagonised the Satnami community and during their protest on June 10 the frenzy mob had resorted to massive violence and arson, setting ablaze government buildings at Baloda Bazar collectorate premises.
The state government has also suspended the collector KL Chouhan and district police chief Sadanand Kumar on Thursday late night. Both the officers were shifted after the incident owing to their ‘negligence and failure’ to effectively deal with the situation.
According to the special order issued by the government, the investigation by a one-man judicial commission will be headed by a retired high court judge Justice C B Bajpai who will submit the report to the state within three months.
A six-point terms of reference have been stipulated for the judicial panel as under:
* Find out how the incident of vandalisation of Jaitkhamb happened on May 15-16
* What situations or reasons evidently had led to such incident.
* Who were responsible for the incident
* Other issues that occurred either before or after the day of vandalisation or related to it.
* Suggestions and remedial measures regarding safeguards and administrative steps to be adopted to prevent recurrence of such incidents.
* Other important points that the Commission wishes to bring to the notice of the government.
On the directive of CM Sai, the state home minister Vijay Sharma had earlier declared for a judicial investigation into the 'deliberate damage' of Jaitkhamb by anti-social elements. But the announcement apparently didn’t pacify the Satnami community, who are a notified community in the Scheduled Caste list of the state.
The composite government buildings and public properties in the Baloda Bazar collectorate premises were set ablaze during the violent protest and arson carried out by the agitated mob.
The opposition Congress has constituted a 7-member fact-finding committee of senior party leaders who will visit Baloda bazar on June 14.