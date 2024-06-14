Chhattisgarh constitutes one-member judicial panel to probe desecration of worship place

RAIPUR: The BJP-led Vishnu Deo Sai government on Friday set up a one-member judicial commission to probe into the vandalisation of a religious symbol ‘Jaitkhamb’ of Satnami community at Amar Gufa near Giroudpuri Dham during the intervening night of May 15-16 this year.

The desecration of the religious site has immensely antagonised the Satnami community and during their protest on June 10 the frenzy mob had resorted to massive violence and arson, setting ablaze government buildings at Baloda Bazar collectorate premises.

The state government has also suspended the collector KL Chouhan and district police chief Sadanand Kumar on Thursday late night. Both the officers were shifted after the incident owing to their ‘negligence and failure’ to effectively deal with the situation.

According to the special order issued by the government, the investigation by a one-man judicial commission will be headed by a retired high court judge Justice C B Bajpai who will submit the report to the state within three months.