Congress demands inquiry, removal of NTA chief

NEW DELHI: Sharpening its attack on Union government over the alleged irregularities in NEET-UG results, the Congress on Thursday reiterated its demand for a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the issue, and asserted that the anger in the country over the matter will “reverberate inside Parliament as well”.

The Opposition party also demanded the removal of the National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General and claimed that the BJP government’s attitude towards the ongoing demand for an inquiry into the NEET-UG examination is “irresponsible and insensitive”.

Targeting the government, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that the future of 24 lakh students is at stake due to its actions.