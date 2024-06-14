Congress demands inquiry, removal of NTA chief

NEW DELHI: Sharpening its attack on Union government over the alleged irregularities in NEET-UG results, the Congress on Thursday reiterated its demand for a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the issue, and asserted that the anger in the country over the matter will “reverberate inside Parliament as well”.
The Opposition party also demanded the removal of the National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General and claimed that the BJP government’s attitude towards the ongoing demand for an inquiry into the NEET-UG examination is “irresponsible and insensitive”.
Targeting the government, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that the future of 24 lakh students is at stake due to its actions.
“Grace marks was not the only problem in the NEET-UG exam. There has been rigging, paper leaks and corruption. A nexus of exam centres and coaching centres has been formed where the game of ‘pay-money-get-paper’ is being played,” Kharge said.
The Congress chief further said that the government cannot escape its responsibility by placing the onus on NTA. “There should be a CBI investigation into the entire NEET-UG scam. If the Modi government is not ready for a CBI inquiry, then the Congress party demands a fair inquiry under the supervision of the Supreme Court,” Kharge said in an X post.
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi told media that the issue will be raised in the upcoming Parliament session on June 24. “We will raise the voice of 24 lakh youths of the country inside Parliament. The anger over the NEET exam in the country will also reverberate inside Parliament,” Gogoi said.
‘Costly’ test
Ordinary families have been forced to cough up amounts close to `30 lakh due to promises given to them by different coaching and examination centres, said Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, addressing mediapersons.