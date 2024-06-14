Farooq, Omar agree to disagree on contesting J&K Assembly election

SRINAGAR: The National Conference president and three-time former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah has disagreed with his son and former CM Omar Abdullah not contesting the Assembly polls saying he has to contest the polls and not make it conditional to restoration of statehood to J&K UT.

“Omar says he does not want to contest the Assembly election in UT. He will have to fight the elections. I am trying to persuade him to contest Assembly elections whether J&K is UT or state,” Abdullah told reporters today.

After abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of erstwhile J&K state into two UTs, Omar had said he won’t contest the Assembly polls till statehood is restored to J&K.

He recently reiterated his stand on not contesting the Assembly polls in UT.

“I will lead the campaign of my party in the Assembly polls as and when they are held in J&K UT. But I will not contest the polls as I don’t want to humiliate myself by entering a UT Assembly,” said Omar, who lost the recently held parliament election from Baramulla seat to independent candidate and two-time ex MLA Er Rashid, who is lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail.