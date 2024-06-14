Global business summit in November stands cancelled after rise in bird flu cases

KOLKATA: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that this year the state government will not hold the Bengal Global Business Summit which was scheduled in November owing to a spurt of bird flu cases.

According to Banerjee, although no cases have been reported yet in Bengal, a team of health department officials have been formed to assess the ground situation. She feels that the situation is not conducive to hold a global business summit as hundreds of delegates from outside Bengal come every year.

The state has already conducted a screening of around 29,000 birds from Kaliachak in Malda district and the district officials are in the process of screening more birds.