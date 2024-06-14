Global business summit in November stands cancelled after rise in bird flu cases

KOLKATA: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that this year the state government will not hold the Bengal Global Business Summit which was scheduled in November owing to a spurt of bird flu cases.
According to Banerjee, although no cases have been reported yet in Bengal, a team of health department officials have been formed to assess the ground situation. She feels that the situation is not conducive to hold a global business summit as hundreds of delegates from outside Bengal come every year.
The state has already conducted a screening of around 29,000 birds from Kaliachak in Malda district and the district officials are in the process of screening more birds.
It may be mentioned that a four-year-old girl from the district was diagnosed with the disease in January and recovered after treatment. After that incident bird flu scare again erupted in Bengal and thus health department officials are looking after the situation. Last year Banerjee proposed an investment proposal of Rs 3.76 lakhs crore at the 7 th Bengal Business Summit.
Last year the country’s top industrialists, from Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani to Harshvardhan Neotia and Sajjan Jindal attended the seventh edition of the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS). Apart from them a host of foreign delegates joined the Summit. Last year the focus areas are two sectors – manufacturing and industries and infrastructure, including energy and transport.