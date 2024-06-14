Nagpur explosives factory blast: Death toll rises to seven; owner gets bail after arrest

NAGPUR: The death toll of the blast at an explosives factory near Nagpur city rose to seven on Friday evening with another worker succumbing during treatment even as the owner and manager of the factory got bail soon after arrest.

Five women and a man died in the blast at Chamundi Explosives Pvt Ltd on Thursday afternoon.

Another male worker died at a hospital here on Friday, a doctor said.

Police on Friday morning arrested Jay Shivshankar Khemka (49), director of the factory, and manager Sagar Deshmukh.

They were produced before the Judicial Magistrate First Class, Hingna, who granted them cash bail of Rs 50,000 each.

The factory is located in Dhamna village under Hingna police station limits, around 25 km from Nagpur city.

Dansa Mahraskolhe (22), who had suffered 90 per cent burn injuries and was battling for life, died on Friday evening, said Dr Pinak Dande of Dande Hospital here.

The blast occurred around 1 pm on Thursday.

A total of nine injured persons were admitted to two private hospitals in the city.

Most of the victims were working in the factory's packaging unit when the explosion took place, according to police.