RSS-BJP tit for tat over poll setback: Manjhi reacts to Indresh Kumar's remarks

Speaking at an event at Kanota near Jaipur on Thursday, according to reports, Indresh Kumar said, "Those who did bhakti of Lord Ram gradually became arrogant. That party was declared the biggest party but were stopped at 241 by Lord Ram due to arrogance."

In response to the defeat of BJP candidate Lallu Singh from Ayodhya, Indresh Kumar made a striking statement. He said, "Whoever worships Ram and then becomes arrogant, or whoever opposes Ram, their ill fate is automatically sealed. When Lallu Singh oppressed the people, Ram ji decided it was time for him to take a rest for five years. We'll see what happens next time."

Kumar emphasized that Ram does not discriminate or punish but rather ensures that no harm comes to anyone. He stated, "Ram gives justice to everyone and will continue to do so. Ram has always been and will always be a lover of justice."

It is worth noting that the uneasy relations between BJP and RSS were indicated during the Lok Sabha elections itself. When BJP President JP Nadda said that BJP has now become strong on its own. Experts considered it a big statement. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also stayed overnight in Nagpur in the midst of elections. This was the first time in ten years of his becoming the Prime Minister that he stayed overnight in Nagpur. Many speculations were also made from this move of his. But perhaps the matter did not work out and after a few days Nadda's statement came out. Now Indresh Kumar has also issued a statement and fueled the same speculations.

It is also worth noting here that Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat is going to Gorakhpur on a visit. During this time he is to meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. In this election, BJP has suffered a major setback in Uttar Pradesh. Experts have linked it to the internal turmoil going on in BJP. During this the meeting of Yogi and Bhagwat is being considered very important.

Lately, Mohan Bhagwat chose to politely offer advice which suggested that the BJP needed to change the manner in which it has been going about its business in recent times.