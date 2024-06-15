Amarnath Yatra: 500 companies of central police forces to reach Jammu to ensure safety of pilgrims

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the upcoming Amarnath Yatra beginning June 29, the Centre has decided to further strengthen the security grid in Jammu & Kashmir by moving over 500 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to the Union Territory in the backdrop of a recent spate of terror attacks in the Jammu region.

Sources said that a meeting of senior officials of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), intelligence and security agencies assessed the requirement and accordingly decided to deploy more than 500 companies of the CAPFs including the CRPF, the BSF, the ITBP and the CISF on the route for the Amarnath Yatra. All the required forces would be moved from Punjab to Jammu, they added.

Besides 500 battalions of CAPFs, a decision has also been taken to rope in specialised forces like the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment. Anti-sabotage teams will be deployed along the Amarnath Yatra route to identify and neutralise any potential terror threat.

Meanwhile, sources said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called a meeting on Sunday to take stock of the security situation in J&K in the wake of the recent terror attacks there and is expected to give broad guidelines to intensify counter-terror operations. The Home Minister is also expected to review the preparation for the annual Amarnath Yatra, which is scheduled to begin on June 29, they added.

The Home Minister will hold the meeting three days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a similar meeting where he asked officials to deploy the “full spectrum of counter-terror capabilities” in view of the recent terror attacks, including an ambush on a bus carrying pilgrims.