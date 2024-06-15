Cauvery panel asks Karnataka, TN to sow crops as per rain

NEW DELHI: In the wake of a patchy monsoon during the first half of June in the Cauvery basin, Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) suggested both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu governments observe and prepare for crop sowing as per rainfall activity.

No key direction was issued in the panel meeting held on Friday. The committee viewed the onset of the monsoon to be imminent, addressing the basin water scarcity during the water year 2024-2025. The basin witnessed a severe water crisis during the last water year. CWRC Chairman Vineet Gupta said, “Let the monsoon system get established to get enough water in Cauvery basin.”

At Biligundlu, Karnataka has to ensure a cumulative realisation of 9.19 tmc – about 3,550 cusecs – in a normal year during June, as per the final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT), modified by the apex court. Tamil Nadu officials told the committee that only 1.316 tmc was received, with 2.054 tmc still pending.