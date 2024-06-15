Major fire breaks out near Manipur CM's bungalow

GUWAHATI: A major fire broke out at the house of a former IAS officer in Manipur on Saturday evening.

The site of inferno is close to Kuki Inn which is on the other side of Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s official bungalow at Babupara. The state secretariat is also nearby thereby making it a high security area.

The building is owned by the family of Thangkhopao Kipgen, the former IAS officer who served as the Chief Secretary of Goa. He died in 2005. It was learnt that the building was left abandoned for the past year.

The authorities pressed three fire tenders into service. The police said the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

More details await.