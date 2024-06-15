MHA plans to attach assets of terrorists’ aides in Jammu

NEW DELHI: With the focus of terrorists shifting increasingly towards Jammu, the government has decided to confiscate properties of terrorists’ supporters in the region. Till now, the practice was prevalent only in the Kashmir Valley.
According to sources privy to the information, the decision was taken following an intelligence report suggesting that Pakistan’s ISI has worked out a ‘Falcon 50 Plan’ by roping in highly trained Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists to infiltrate and hit targets beyond the Kashmir Valley.
Following back-to-back terror attacks in the Jammu region, senior officials of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and security grid held a meeting on Friday. After deliberations, it was decided that properties of supporters of terrorists would be confiscated in Jammu as well, as a deterrent measure. Cases would also be registered against such persons under the stringent sections of IPC and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
Directions have been issued to top officials of intelligence agencies and security forces operating in J&K to prepare a list of the supporters of terrorists in the region, they said.
Over the past few days, terrorist attacks took place across Reasi, Kathua and Doda, killing nine people, including seven pilgrims and a CRPF jawan, and leaving seven security personnel and others injured. Incidents of terror attacks in Jammu, below the Pir Panjal range, have gone up significantly.
According to intelligence sources, Pakistan’s ISI has prepared the ‘Falcon 50 Plan’ to hit targets in Jammu. They said the dreaded LeT and JeM operatives are included in the group of 50 terrorists who have infiltrated into India through Jammu sector in the last few months.
The ISI has specially trained these 50 operatives to launch sniper attacks. This is evident from the fact that in all the attacks in the past four days, the terrorists have hit their targets from a distance.
The reports of intelligence agencies suggests that they believe this group was formed when general elections were going on in the country and infiltration into India was gradually done. While their plans failed during that time, they are now launching sneaky attacks and targeting the security forces, sources said.
ISI’s ‘Falcon 50’ has plans to strike beyond J&K
The terrorists infiltrating from among the ‘Falcon 50’ group mostly belong to Bahawalpur, Muzaffarabad, Quetta and Multan in Pakistan. After infiltrating Jammu and causing harm to the security forces, these terrorists plan to target other important places in the country, the sources said. Intelligence agencies also learnt that a large number of underground workers living in the border areas of Jammu region are helping the ‘Falcon 50’ group of terrorists and have given them shelter.