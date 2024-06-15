MHA plans to attach assets of terrorists’ aides in Jammu

NEW DELHI: With the focus of terrorists shifting increasingly towards Jammu, the government has decided to confiscate properties of terrorists’ supporters in the region. Till now, the practice was prevalent only in the Kashmir Valley.

According to sources privy to the information, the decision was taken following an intelligence report suggesting that Pakistan’s ISI has worked out a ‘Falcon 50 Plan’ by roping in highly trained Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists to infiltrate and hit targets beyond the Kashmir Valley.

Following back-to-back terror attacks in the Jammu region, senior officials of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and security grid held a meeting on Friday. After deliberations, it was decided that properties of supporters of terrorists would be confiscated in Jammu as well, as a deterrent measure. Cases would also be registered against such persons under the stringent sections of IPC and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Directions have been issued to top officials of intelligence agencies and security forces operating in J&K to prepare a list of the supporters of terrorists in the region, they said.