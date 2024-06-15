Railways to install automated rain monitoring system on bullet train routes

NEW DELHI: After technical consultation, the Railways has adopted an ‘automated rainfall monitoring system’ in move to ensure safety during the running of bullet trains amid the heavy rains.

“To ensure the safe operations of bullet train services, an automated rainfall monitoring system has been adopted. This system will provide real-time data on the rainfall using rain gauges, equipped with advanced instrumentation system,” Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Friday in a post on X.

According to railway sources, as part of the bullet train project spearheaded by the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited, a dedicated track maintenance centre will oversee the data collected by rain gauges strategically positioned along the track. This data would swiftly be relayed to train traffic controllers, enabling them to promptly implement necessary protocols for adjusting train speeds as per weather conditions.

A senior railway official said the adoption this advanced technology-driven system has become the need of the hour considering the bullet train’s expected speed of 320 km/hour. “With this, we would be able to have every minute detail to enhance utmost safety of passengers and the efficient functioning of the high-speed rail service amidst heavy rainfalls,” the official said.

It is now officially claimed that the completion of the first phase, covering a 50-km stretch between Surat and Bilimora, is scheduled for August 2026.

Meanwhile, Vaishnaw on Friday chaired a meeting with members of Railway Board and senior officials via video conferencing to review safety measures, punctuality of trains and passenger services in trains and at stations.

Safety is paramount, says railway minister

Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasised that “safety is paramount and there cannot be any compromise on this front”. He asked officials to analyse the root cause of train detention on certain stretches, which impacts overall punctuality. “Unwarranted train detention is not acceptable,” he said.