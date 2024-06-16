Armed men led by student leader attack MP professor

BHOPAL: An assistant professor of Sanskrit was attacked allegedly by a group of armed men led by an influential student leader in the campus of a government college in Betul district of central Madhya Pradesh on Friday afternoon.

The attack by the armed men led by the influential student leader Annu Thakur in the Government Jaywanti Haksar college campus in Betul, which caused serious injuries to the professor Neeraj Dhakad, revived the ghastly memories of the 2006 killing of political science professor HS Sabharwal by a group of students at Ujjain’s Madhav College.

The Betul police booked the six accused for attempted murder and also arrested all six accused, including the prime accused Aniket alias Annu Thakur, who as per sources, has strong political protection.

According to police sources, action is likely to be initiated against Thakur under the National Security Act. The injured Neeraj Dhakad is being treated for head and eye injuries, besides fracture in the elbow.