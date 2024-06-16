Political showdown over election of Lok Sabha Speaker continues

NEW DELHI: Days ahead of the first Parliament session, the political showdown over the selection of the Speaker for Lower House continued as Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday claimed the Opposition alliance INDIA bloc will support N Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) said that if it fields its candidate for the Speaker's election. The new Lok Sabha Speaker election is scheduled for June 26, and the NDA partners are likely to meet on June 23 to decide the candidate. With 16 and 12 Lok Sabha seats, N Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP and Nitish Kumar's JDU are crucial to the Modi-led NDA 3.0, as the BJP failed to secure a simple majority to form a government.

Responding to his remarks, TDP spokesperson K. Rammohan Rao told this newspaper that the NDA partners will sit together and decide the candidate for the Lok Sabha Speaker post. “All the partners of the NDA will have a meeting and a consensus candidate will be decided. Our leaders will take a call,” said Rao. However, the TDP leader was noncommittal whether the TDP claimed the post of the Speaker or not. “Whether we claimed the post or not, I can’t say,” he added.

The TDP’s position is at odds with the JD(U), which pledged to support the candidate nominated by the BJP for the Lok Sabha Speaker post. Speaking to this paper, JD(U) leader K C Tyagi said that by convention, the ruling party has the right to nominate the Speaker because its number is also the highest.