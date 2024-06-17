Bengal train mishap: 8 dead as Kanchanjunga Express rams into goods train

KOLKATA: At least 8 passengers were killed and several others injured after a Sealdah-bound Kanchanjungha Express collided with a goods train on Monday morning near New Jalpaiguri.

Prima facie, the collision is suspected to have been caused by the goods train which ignored the red signal light and crashed into the Express train.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is expected to reach the accident site shortly.

This comes after the Opposition and several others mounted pressure over his resignation.

PM Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakhs from PMNRF to the kin of the deceased, Rs 2.5 lakhs to the kin of the seriously injured and Rs 50,000 to those with minor injuries.

"Unfortunate accident in NFR zone. Rescue operations going on at war footing. Railways, NDRF and SDRF are working in close coordination. Injured are being shifted to the hospital. Senior officials have reached site," Vaishnaw said in a post.

"The situation is serious. The incident occurred when a goods train rammed into Kanchenjunga Express," says Abhishek Roy, Additional SP of Darjeeling Police.

Kanchanjunga Express derailed after being hit by the goods train from behind. Three bogies have been derailed.