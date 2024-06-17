Bengal train mishap: Five dead, several injured as Kanchanjunga Express rams into goods train

KOLKATA: Atleast five passengers are now feared to be dead and 20-25 injured after a Sealdah-bound Kanchanjungha Express collided with a goods train on Monday morning near New Jalpaiguri.

Prima facie, the collision is suspected to have caused due to the goods train overshooting of the signal (ignoring red light) and hitting the Express.

Meanwhile, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is expected to reach the accident site shortly.

This comes after the Opposition and several others mounted pressure over his resignation.

PM Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratoa of Rs 2 lakhs from PMNRF to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the kin of the injured.

"Unfortunate accident in NFR zone. Rescue operations going on at war footing. Railways, NDRF and SDRF are working in close coordination. Injured are being shifted to the hospital. Senior officials have reached site," Vaishnaw said in a post.

"The situation is serious. The incident occurred when a goods train rammed into Kanchenjunga Express," says Abhishek Roy, Additional SP of Darjeeling Police.

Kanchanjunga Express derailed after being hit by the goods train from behind. Three bogies have been derailed.