'Blade' served with roasted sweet potato and fig chaat aboard AI flight from Bengaluru to San Francisco

An Air India passenger has claimed that he found a metal blade inside his in-flight meal from Bengaluru to San Francisco last week.
The passenger, Mathures Paul, has posted a message on platform X with a photograph of the meal served aboard AI 175 flight.
"Air India food can cut like a knife," Paul said narrating his experience.
Paul said he found a metal piece which looked like a blade in the roasted sweet potato and fig chaat which he was having.
"I got a feel of it only after chewing the grub for a few seconds," he said.
"Thankfully, no harm was done. Of course, the blame squarely lies with Air India’s catering service but the incident doesn’t help the image I have of Air India. What if the metal piece was in the food served to a child?" he noted.
The first picture shows the metal piece that I spat out and the second picture shows the meal before it put metal into my life, he said.
The incident comes close the heels of a passenger Vineeth K came out against the uncooked food served in the Tata Group-owned AI flight while flying from New Delhi to Newark recently.
Vineeth complained that the seat he was provided was faulty, the food served was "uncooked," the seat covers were dirty and the television was not functioning.