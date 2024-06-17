'Blade' served with roasted sweet potato and fig chaat aboard AI flight from Bengaluru to San Francisco

An Air India passenger has claimed that he found a metal blade inside his in-flight meal from Bengaluru to San Francisco last week.

The passenger, Mathures Paul, has posted a message on platform X with a photograph of the meal served aboard AI 175 flight.

"Air India food can cut like a knife," Paul said narrating his experience.

Paul said he found a metal piece which looked like a blade in the roasted sweet potato and fig chaat which he was having.

"I got a feel of it only after chewing the grub for a few seconds," he said.

"Thankfully, no harm was done. Of course, the blame squarely lies with Air India’s catering service but the incident doesn’t help the image I have of Air India. What if the metal piece was in the food served to a child?" he noted.

The first picture shows the metal piece that I spat out and the second picture shows the meal before it put metal into my life, he said.