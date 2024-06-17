Citing report on inequality, Lalu says Centre skirting caste census

PATNA: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad on Sunday kicked up a political storm by alleging that the Centre was not in favour of conducting caste census as the OBCs, SCs and STs constitute 85% of the country’s population.

Sharing World Inequality Lab’s report, Lalu said that OBCs’ share in the national wealth had declined from 17.3% in 2013 to 9% in 2022. He alleged that the number of small and middle-sized businesses were also on the continuous decline as the farmers’ condition was deplorable due to the Centre’s wrong policies.

“Since nearly 85% of the population in the country are OBCs, SCs and STs, BJP does not want to conduct caste census as the dominance of affluent people in every sector would be exposed,” he added.

Sharing the report in X, the RJD chief said, “The research has revealed frightening statistics for the backward/Dalits and tribals. This research highlights the growing socio-economic inequality in the country.

According to this report, upper castes have 88.4% of the total wealth of the country, while OBCs have only 9 per cent and Scheduled Castes and Tribes have only 2.6%. In 2013, OBCs’ share of the country’s wealth was 17.3%, which has come down to only 9% in 2022. Agriculture is becoming a loss-making deal. Farmers are getting ruined due to wrong policies of the government.”