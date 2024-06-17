Copter service begins for MP religious sites

BHOPAL: Tourism through aerial mode continues to get new wings in Madhya Pradesh. Three days after flagging off the inaugural flight of the intra-state air taxi service connecting eight prominent cities, the state’s CM Mohan Yadav flagged off the first flight of the PM Shri Religious Tourism Helicopter Service on Sunday.

The helicopter service will connect the two cities/towns Ujjain and Omkareshwar (housing the two jyotirlingas Mahakal and Omkareshwar) with the state capital Bhopal and the commercial capital Indore.

While flagging off the first flight from his home city Ujjain, the CM Dr Mohan Yadav distributed tickets to the first passenger of the Heli Service, Disha Singh and family, who came from Mumbai.

Importantly, in the first phase of the service, the two jyotirlinga cities/towns will be connected with Bhopal and Indore. For devotees’ convenience, the facility of booking the service has been made available through the IRCTC.