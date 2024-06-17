Juvenile held for trying to run over woman with his car in Pune

PUNE: Police have taken a 17-year-old boy into custody for allegedly trying to run over a woman with his car following a heated argument in Maharashtra's Pune district, officials said on Monday.

The incident, which occurred at Vadgaon Ghenand village in the Alandi area on Saturday, has drawn comparisons to the infamous Porsche car case from May 19, where a juvenile boy struck a motorbike in Pune's Kalyani Nagar locality, resulting in the deaths of two IT professionals.

In the earlier case, the juvenile remains in a correctional facility while his parents, two doctors, and an alleged middleman are currently in judicial custody.

In this recent incident, a video circulating on social media captures the reckless driving of a car that struck a woman.

The boy reportedly verbally abused the woman's husband and father-in-law before getting into the car and threatening to harm the couple.

Police claim the boy then drove the vehicle recklessly, ultimately hitting the woman and said she sustained only minor injuries.

"The juvenile has been apprehended and presented before the Juvenile Justice Board, which has ordered his placement in an observation home.

We have submitted a request to try the minor as an adult in this case," a Pimpri Chinchwad police official said.

The case has been registered at the Alandi police station.

The minor faces charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 307 for attempted murder, as well as violations of the Motor Vehicles Act, the police said.